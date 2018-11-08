Traffic backed up along Bennett Bridge due to accident

An accident at Harvey Avenue and Abbott Street in Kelowna is causing traffic delays

An accident on Abbott Street is causing traffic delays for commuters.

According to witness reports, emergency crews are on scene of an accident that occurred at around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Abbott Street and Harvey Avenue.

Traffic is significantly backed up on WR Bennett Bridge heading into Kelowna.

The two vehicle crash occurred in the turning lane at the intersection and one woman was seen being loaded onto a stretcher.

For traffic updates check DriveBC.

