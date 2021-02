The closure is in effect until Tuesday at 10:14 a.m. due to weather and road conditions

Due to weather and road conditions, the Hope #22 bus will not be available today, Monday, Feb. 8.

B.C. Transit advised they will continue to monitor road and weather conditions. This closure is effective from 8:14 a.m. on Monday to 10:14 a.m. Tuesday morning.

