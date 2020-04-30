VicPD is responding to a collision involving three drivers near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Douglas Street. (Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic at Hillside Avenue, Douglas Street impacted by three-vehicle collision

VicPD at the scene of the crash

  • Apr. 30, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

VicPD is responding to a collision involving three drivers near the intersection of Hillside Avenue and Douglas Street.

According to a Victoria Police Department tweet sent just before 5 p.m. on April 30, officers have arrived at the scene of the crash and say traffic is impacted in the area.

Police have not shared information about the cause of the incident.

More to come.

READ ALSO: UPDATED: VicPD responds to suspicious toolbox dropped in Fernwood

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Victoria News

Previous story
Pandemic good time to get FireSmart: Vernon firefighters
Next story
Virtual Cycling Tour Challenge issued to B.C. Middle and High School students

Just Posted

Most Read