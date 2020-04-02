File

TRAFFIC: April 2 Chilliwack-Harrison bus routes not running

B.C. Transit will release alerts if this changes

  • Apr. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

B.C. Transit issued an alert that the following trips will not run on Thursday, April 2:

Harrison to Downtown CHWK – 6:35 a.m.

Harrison to Downtown CHWK – 8:15 a.m.

Harrison to Downtown CHWK – 10:25 a.m.

Downtown CHWK to Harrison – 7:25 a.m.

Downtown CHWK to Harrison – 9:25 a.m.

“Our administrative team is working diligently to resolve this issue and we will update this Alert if or when new information is made available,” a brief statement from B.C. Transit reads.

adam.louis@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Agassiz Observer

Previous story
VIDEO: Community of Oliver salutes frontline medical staff
Next story
East Kootenay man trying to make his way home from Nepal

Just Posted

Most Read