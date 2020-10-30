Blanshard Street, between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street, will be closed to traffic Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 while crews repave the road. (City of Victoria)

TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Blanshard Street will be closed this weekend

Crews will be repaving Blanshard Street between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street

Drivers should expect some extra delays getting through downtown Victoria this weekend as crews will be repaving a southern section of Blanshard Street.

The street will be closed to traffic between Burdett Avenue and Douglas Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Blanshard Street will be back open to traffic as usual on Monday.

