Volume heavy starting from Mt. Lehman Rd. in Abbotsford to 264th St. in Langley

A pair of crashes near 264th Street in Langley are slowing westbound Highway 1 commuters this morning.

The first crash is just past the 264th Street and is blocking the right lane, while the second crash is just before 264th along the left shoulder of the highway.

The crashes were first reported just before 7:25 a.m. Congestion is building and vehicles are backed past Mt. Lehman Road in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford News