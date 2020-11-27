TRAFFIC: 10 cars involved in 2 collisions block all lanes eastbound Highway 1 in Langley

A vehicle incident is blocking all lanes west of 216th Street on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Nov. 27, 2020. Traffic is getting by only on the shoulder. (DriveBC photo)

Two separate crashes, involving 10 cars is causing major traffic congestion eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported by the Ministry of Transportation just after 1 p.m. and is blocking all lanes west of 216th Street on Highway 1.

“There doesn’t appear to be any major injuries or extraction required at this point,” said Andy Hewitson, Township of Langley assistant fire chief.

One crash involved three vehicles and the other seven, Hewitson explained.

Traffic is getting by only on the shoulder, according to the ministry.

Commuters can expect “heavy delays and congestion.”

Emergency crews are on scene.

