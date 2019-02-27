Trafalgar teacher critically injured in crash

Cam Lytle was ejected from his car in a collision

A teacher at Trafalgar Middle School has suffered critical injuries after two vehicles collided head on Friday afternoon near Nelson.

Cam Lytle, 40, was ejected from his Honda CRV after it crossed over the centre line while travelling westbound on Highway 3A near Grohman Narrows and hit an oncoming car, according to RCMP West Kootenay Traffic Services.

A 36-year-old woman in the other car was not seriously injured, while a third vehicle was also hit but received only minor damages and no one inside was injured.

RCMP says snowy conditions contributed to the accident.

“Our road contractors work hard to make the roads safe, but I cannot underscore the importance of driving to the conditions and always wearing a seat belt,” said Sgt. Chad Badry in the statement.

“Although the days are getting longer, we will experience winter conditions on our roads for some time yet.”

A Gofundme page, which can be accessed via the online version of this story at nelsonstar.com, has surpassed its goal of $5,000 with over $29,000 raised in two days.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-354-5180.