Tradespeople, students and others taking advantage of new Airbnb hotel in Langford

Malcolm Hall, owner of Lifestyle Ventures development company, sits in one of the micro aribnb suites in his new Solo Suites building on Goldstream Ave. and Grainger Rd. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Solo Suites has opened on Goldstream Avenue in Langford.

The new building is fully dedicated to Airbnb suites for guests who prefer to stay somewhere that feels more like home than a hotel.

The six-story building has 42 units made up of one- and two-bedroom suites. There is no front desk or concierge, but parking is free and each suite offers a full kitchen for guests to make their own food. Alternatively, Solo Suites offers a list of restaurants in close proximity.

The Airbnb hotel provides a daily linen service and cleaning included in the price.Day-to-day cleaning is the responsibility of the guest, but the company does offer housekeeping services for a fee.

It’s a different approach for developer Malcolm Hall, who in the past, focused on conventional rental units that require a lease.

But he did a test Airbnb suite two-and-a-half years ago in the building beside Solo Suites on Grainger Road. He rented to a family that had sold their house and intended to find somewhere else to live. What was meant to be a three week stay turned into a permanent living situation and that’s when he knew short term rental units appeal to many different people.

“There’s definitely a need, again, we’re just overwhelmed,” he said. “I would expect us to probably run close to 100 per cent occupancy here in another month’s time.”

Hall said occupants have been members of emergency response teams, construction workers, and students. The building wasn’t built with tradespeople in mind, but he said that they have become one of their target markets, as construction workers are in high demand in Greater Victoria. Currently one quarter of their suites are being rented to construction workers.

As the suites are fully furnished and equipped with amenities, and Hall can see why people would make that their lifestyle. He said the building is a concrete build to handle traffic noise from Goldstream Avenue.

The suites range in size from micro suites at around 300 square feet to about 700 square feet for luxury suites.

Solo Suites is located at 590 Goldstream Ave., across from the Royal Colwood Golf Club. The rentals range from roughly $140 to $275 per night for a one-bedroom, with a $43 flat-rate service fee.

More information on rentals can be found at solosuites.ca.

