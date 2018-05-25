Trade continues to increase through Port of Prince Rupert

The Port of Prince Rupert broke their own trade records last year, and the upward trend continued the first four months of 2018.

In the port’s monthly traffic report, more cargo was moved through the harbour, Fairview Container Terminal, Ridley Coal Terminal and the Westview Wood Pellet Terminal by thousands of tonnes than by the same time in 2017.

Meanwhile, CN Rail and the Prince Rupert Grain Terminal still show decreases in cargo movement, months after CN apologized to Western Canadian grain customers for poor delivery. By the end of April in 2017, the grain terminal had moved 2,113,695 tonnes of cargo so far that year, compared to the 1,861,252 tonnes moved by the same time in 2018. But looking at the amount of cargo moved by the grain terminal in just the month of April, 24,277 more tonnes were moved than in April 2017 — grain overcoming its struggles earlier this year.

