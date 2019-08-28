Tractors, workers, fertilizer offered to Catholic Church for Abbotsford agri-retreat centre

Church says it can get more than a little help to start farming in the Fraser Valley

A 40-acre property recently bought by the Roman Catholic Church includes a riding arena, coach house, finely detailed horse barn and several outbuildings. The church hopes to create an "agri-retreat."

Starting up a farm can be an expensive endeavour.

Tractors, irrigation infrastructure, fertilizers, labour and the plants themselves all normally cost a pretty penny. So it helps to have friends. But few would-be farmers can match the friend-power of one of Abbotsford’s newest agriculture start-ups.

The Catholic Church has bought an equestrian facility for $7.5 million and wanted to convert it into an “agri-retreat centre” where it would grow a variety of crops. And while it has big plans for the site and plunked down a pretty penny for the Townshipline Road land, the church expects more than a little help from all those other capital costs.

RELATED: Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in Abbotsford

Acres of drip line, tonnes of fertilizers, thousands of plants and multiple tractors have all been offered to help set up the centre, according to an application submitted to the city last year.

Here’s the full list of items and services the Church says have been offered “as donations or for our use”:

@ty_olsenDo you have more information? Email: tolsen@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter