A 40-acre property recently bought by the Roman Catholic Church includes a riding arena, coach house, finely detailed horse barn and several outbuildings. The church hopes to create an "agri-retreat."

Tractors, workers, fertilizer offered to Catholic Church for Abbotsford agri-retreat centre

Church says it can get more than a little help to start farming in the Fraser Valley

Starting up a farm can be an expensive endeavour.

Tractors, irrigation infrastructure, fertilizers, labour and the plants themselves all normally cost a pretty penny. So it helps to have friends. But few would-be farmers can match the friend-power of one of Abbotsford’s newest agriculture start-ups.

The Catholic Church has bought an equestrian facility for $7.5 million and wanted to convert it into an “agri-retreat centre” where it would grow a variety of crops. And while it has big plans for the site and plunked down a pretty penny for the Townshipline Road land, the church expects more than a little help from all those other capital costs.

RELATED: Catholic church buys $7.5M equestrian facility in Abbotsford

Acres of drip line, tonnes of fertilizers, thousands of plants and multiple tractors have all been offered to help set up the centre, according to an application submitted to the city last year.

Here’s the full list of items and services the Church says have been offered “as donations or for our use”:

@ty_olsenDo you have more information? Email: tolsen@abbynews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire ban to be rescinded on Haida Gwaii
Next story
City of Nanaimo moves to take away free long-term parking for disabled permit holders

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Trails, parks maintenance uncertain amid funding woes

    In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked to learn that someone was cutting picnic tables in half with a chainsaw and pulling out fire rings at the Ethel F. Wilson Provincial Park.

  • New Kelowna brewery, Jackknife, green-lit by council

    Jackknife Brewing Co. is set to open its doors sometime in October.

  • 4-H youth compete at PNE in Vancouver

    Ten year old Kelty Brady, from Sun Peaks, with the Tod Mountian 4-H Club, gets Samantha ready for showing in the 4-H competitions during the the Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver.

  • Tseshaht First Nation to hold healing event for former AIRS students

    Alberni Indian Residential School closed 46 years ago, but painful memories still linger

  • Down to a fine art

    Students at the Teen Art Camp paint outdoor scenes with acrylic paints in the Burns Lake Public Library on Aug. 20. The camp ran from Aug. 20-23 and students worked on sketching and painting. Bonny Remple, Children's Librarian leads the class of young artists at the Teen Art Camp. Jemma Elliott shows off her painting of a beach and ocean, on Aug. 20. (Blair McBride photos)

  • Site levelling ongoing

    A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a former highways maintenance yard, which is owned by the provincial government, on the west side of Francois Lake Drive. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have been doing the remedial work for several weeks. (Blair McBride photos)

  • COLUMN: Policing transition has to ‘rise above politics’

    Solicitor Gen. Mike Farnworth used the wisdom of Solomon in approving Surrey's plan to move to a new municipal police force, but taking control of the transition away from Surrey council.