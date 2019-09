Firefighters are on scene, more information to come

A tractor caught fire on a farm near Enderby. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

UPDATE: 4:27 p.m.

A VMS reporter said there was no previous issue with the tractor, according to the owner.

The tractor was valued at around $250,000 and is fully insured.

ORIGINAL:

A tractor hauling a manure trailer caught fire on a farm on Back Enderby Road.

Firefighters are on scene.

No injuries are reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.

More information to come.

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.