Tractor crashes with pickup in Chilliwack Thursday morning

A tractor collided with a pickup truck at the intersection of Yale Road and Gibson Road in Chilliwack in the morning on May 6, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

It was a uniquely Chilliwack vehicle crash at a notoriously bad corner in Rosedale Thursday morning.

At approximately 10 a.m. on May 6, BC Ambulance paramedics, the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP attended the scene of a collision between a John Deere tractor and a pickup truck at the intersection of Yale Road and Gibson Road.

There was much speculation on social media which driver was to blame, but several commenters noted the corner is dangerous as Yale curves near the intersection making it hard to see vehicles when turning from Gibson.

One witness said both the drivers of the pickup and the tractor were alert and moving when paramedics arrived. The driver of the pickup was taken to hospital by ambulance but did not appear to have life-threatening injuries.

The pickup was seriously damaged with the forks from the tractor destroying much of the cab.

Traffic was affected at the intersection for over an hour but vehicles were getting through in all directions.

While it’s unclear who was at fault in the crash, it’s that time of year in the Fraser Valley when farmers are tilling fields and planting crops so farm implements are common to see.

A driver’s licence is not required to operate tractors in British Columbia, and operators must be at least 15 years old.

These best practices for farm vehicle safety are posted on the City of Chilliwack’s website:

• Be patient: Local farmers work long days in order to prepare, plant or harvest crops. Farm equipment will be found travelling on roadways at all times of the day and evening. Please exercise caution and understanding if you find yourself travelling behind farm equipment on a roadway.

• Slow down: Farm vehicles are often travelling with large and heavy loads and can be travelling below the posted speed limit. Be aware and slow down as you approach farm equipment. A slow-moving vehicle is defined under the Motor Vehicle Act as ‘slow moving’ if it normally travels on the highway at a speed of 40 km/h or less and must display an orange triangle with a red border on the back of the vehicle.

• Share the road: Leave enough space between you and the farm vehicle; this provides an opportunity to be seen by the farmer and allows you to observe turn signals or hand signals coming from the farm equipment. Only pass farm equipment where legal to do so; use extreme caution if passing as farm equipment can be wider than a lane width which may limit visibility of oncoming traffic or hazards.

