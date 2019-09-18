Toy run in Houston

Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us