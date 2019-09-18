Toy run in Houston

Houston-Granisle Toy Run took place Sept. 7. Everyone met at A&W in Houston at 10:30 a.m. rode to Granisle then back to Houston. There were 18 riders in total and the raised a trunk full of toys for kids in need. The Houston Senior Centre received $170 and the Salvation Army received a donation also but the amount was unknown at press time. (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Sep. 18, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

