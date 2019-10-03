Toy lending program

The Houston Link to Learning has a toy lending program available in Houston. It is available to parents, family members and caregivers. Creative and educational toys and puzzles as well as exersaucers, high chairs and much more are available at no cost for up to one month. For more information call the Houston Link to Learning at 250-845-2727.

