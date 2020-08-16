Toxic algae bloom back at Thetis Lake, warns CRD

Visitors asked to keep themselves, pets from swimming in lake

The CRD is warning residents to stay out of the water at Thetis Lake, as there is a visible toxic blue-green algae bloom, as of August 16. (Arlene Antonik photo)

If you’re looking for a quick swim, you may want to avoid Thetis Lake.

As of August 16, there was another notice of visible blue-green algae at the lake, which can cause harm to both humans and pets.

If ingested, the algae can cause headaches and abdominal pain for people and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

The previous advisory for algae at Prior Lake, also located in Thetis Lake Regional Park, remains in effect.

READ MORE: CRD warns of toxic algae bloom at Prior Lake

