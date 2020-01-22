Townsite outdoor rink up and running in Kimberley

The City of Kimberley updated residents on the status of the Lois Creek Outdoor Rink in Townsite this week, stating that weather has caused a few hiccups getting the rink up and running.

The City says that crews have spent the last couple of days smoothing and flooding the ice and it’s now safe for users.

“We will continue to monitor the ice as temperatures warm up this week,” the City said in a press release. “Please respect all signage. Outdoor rinks are also open at Swan Ace and DeWolfe Ave.”

