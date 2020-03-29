Township of Spallumcheen departments available remotely

Business in the township is continuing in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

The Township of Spallumcheen continues to do business remotely during the COVID-19 crisis. All departments can be reached via telephone for questions or concerns. (File photo)

The Mayor of Spallumcheen said business in the township continues to be conducted remotely.

Christine Fraser said the township office is available only by appointment due to COVID-19 concerns.

“All departments are providing essential services first with all other support as time permits,” said Fraser.

The public works department will continue to provide all services (all provincial guidelines will apply) and all complaints will be addressed as time permits as there will be limited public interactions. Essential services are addressed first such as water, flooding, road emergencies, property damage, and emergency access.

Contact 250-546-3013 for both inquiries and emergencies (if after hours the township’s answering service will contact the required management staff).

The finance department will continue to receive payments for services through the drop service at the township office’s front door. Please call if you need any assistance. Contact 250-546-3013.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Cemetery will continue to provide cemetery related services. Again, contact 250-546-3013.

Bylaw services related to health and safety will continue with limited public interactions. Other related bylaw complaint matters will be addressed as time permits.

• Dog/Large Animal Complaints can be submitted online at www.dogcontrol.ca or contact 250-558-9294.

• Bylaw complaints can be submitted online at mail@spallumcheentwp.bc.ca or contact 250-546-3013.

Building inspection services will continue. Please submit inquires by phone or email. Building Inspections are being performed however if a resident is in self-isolation, please wait to book the inspection until you have been approved by a health practitioner.

Planning and subdivision applications will continue (including engineering support). Please submit inquires by phone or email. Face to face meetings are temporarily suspended, however arrangements can be made for web-based or teleconference meetings when necessary. Please call in advance for direction. Contact 250-546-3013.

If you have any questions about township services, call 250-546-3013.

