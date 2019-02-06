Township of Langley searching for summer entertainers

The Township is looking for singers, dancers, entertainers, and more for the Summer Festival Series.

Performers of all ages looking to showcase their singing, dancing, and other talents have a chance to do so this summer, at the Township of Langley’s annual Summer Festival Series.

The Township is looking for individuals to participate in the series that is held each Thursday throughout July and August at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre, as well as at the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley.

Younger performers are being encouraged to apply this year, as a talent search is being conducted to find musical acts made up of youth ages 15 to 19 to open for professional Summer Festival entertainers.

“There are so many gifted people in our community, and this is a chance to showcase their talents and for them gain exposure in front of an appreciative audience,” said Township of Langley Director of Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives Peter Tulumello.

“We think this would be a perfect opportunity to let younger talents have 15 minutes of fame, while showing us their abilities on stage.”

The Township is looking for all performances from 15 to 20-minute sets to fully staged productions up to two hours long.

Various performers such as minstrels, clowns, puppeteers, and jugglers are also being sought out for Canada Day.

Acts must be family-friendly, and those interested can send proposals including detailed descriptions of their performances, publicity photos, videos, CDs, and a list of past experiences and references to: Arts, Culture, and Community Initiatives, Township of Langley, 20338 65 Ave., Langley, B.C., V2Y 3J1. Electric press kits can be emailed to festivals@tol.ca.

Applicants should include dates they are available in July and August, length of each set, and remuneration expectations.

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, Feb. 28.

For more information or an application checklist, contact festivals@tol.ca.