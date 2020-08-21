Township of Langley firefighters put out house fire in Walnut Grove neighbourhood Thursday night

Witness on scene said heavy smoke and flames came from the garage of a two-storey house

Township of Langley firefighters battle a blaze in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood on Thursday night. (Curtis Kreklau/ South Fraser News Services)

A house fire in the Walnut Grove neighbourhood was extinguished by Township of Langley firefighters on Thursday night.

Deputy fire chief Russ Jenkins said the call for the two-alarm blaze on the 20400 block of 97B Avenue came in about 9 p.m.

“It turned out there was a fire in the garage area of a house,” he said.

A witness on the scene noted there was heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage of the two-storey house.

The house was empty while the firefighters battled the blaze.

“At the point that our crews arrived there was no one at home in the residence,” Jenkins said, adding it was called in by the neighbours.

“There were no injuries, either to our fire staff or to the homeowners as they weren’t there,” the deputy chief noted.

Neighbours at the scene said the family was away on a camping trip when the fire started.

While nobody was hurt, the house was not left unscathed.

“There was some smoke and water damage, as well as fire damage to the house,” Jenkins said, “But the crew did a pretty good job of containing it to the garage area.”

A security company held the scene overnight and fire investigators are looking into the cause of the fire on Friday morning.

