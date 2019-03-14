Township firefighters battle blaze at Bevo greenhouses

Firefighters were on scene at Bevo greenhouses on Thursday morning.

Multiple teams of Township firefighters were on scene of a structure fire in Milner Thursday.

Reports came in early in the morning of a fire that apparently started in the machine room of Bevo greenhouses, along Glover Road, near the #10 Highway connector, said Bruce Ferguson, the Township’s deputy fire chief.

Details about the blaze, how far it had spread, and the extent of damage were not available.

But in the meantime, Ferguson said, crews were busy much of the night battling unsuccessfully against a blaze in the 19800-block of 28th Avenue.

A mobile home on the property was destroyed by flames. No one was reportedly hurt, Ferguson said, but he was seeking more details – including a potential cause of the fire.

Teams were also called overnight to the 400-block of 216th Street. A sprinkler was activated on the second floor of the women’s campus of the Wagner Hills addiction recovery centre.

Ferguson had yet to receive a report about the extent of the fire, if any, or if anyone was injured. The building was evacuated.

MORE TO COME