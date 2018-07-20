Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Thursday night fire is latest in rash of empty Willoughby homes burning

Township fire crews once again found themselves battling a blaze in an empty home in Willoughby on Thursday night. This is at least the fourth such incident in recent weeks.

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Township of Langley fire crews were called to the 20600 block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby for a report of a house fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from a vacant two-storey home.

Because the empty building had been securely boarded up, crews had some difficulty entering.

They located a fire on the 2nd floor of the home. No one was located inside the home and no injuries were reported.

This is the latest in a string of fires set in vacant homes in the Willoughby neighbourhood over the past month.