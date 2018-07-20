Township fire crews once again found themselves battling a blaze in an empty home in Willoughby on Thursday night. This is at least the fourth such incident in recent weeks.

Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Thursday night fire is latest in rash of empty Willoughby homes burning

  Jul. 20, 2018
Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Township of Langley fire crews were called to the 20600 block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby for a report of a house fire.

They arrived to find smoke coming from a vacant two-storey home.

Because the empty building had been securely boarded up, crews had some difficulty entering.

They located a fire on the 2nd floor of the home. No one was located inside the home and no injuries were reported.

This is the latest in a string of fires set in vacant homes in the Willoughby neighbourhood over the past month.

