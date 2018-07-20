Township fire crews battle blaze in abandoned house

Around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Township of Langley fire crews were called to the 20600 block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby for a report of a house fire.
They arrived to find smoke coming from a vacant two-storey home.
Because the empty building had been securely boarded up, crews had some difficulty entering.
They located a fire on the 2nd floor of the home. No one was located inside the home and no injuries were reported.
This is the latest in a string of fires set in vacant homes in the Willoughby neighbourhood over the past month.