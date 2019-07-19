Township council to debate fate of empty Fort Langley buildings

A demolition permit has been sought for the boarded-up buildings

Langley Township council will debate the fate of a number of boarded up buildings in downtown Fort Langley this Monday evening, July 22.

The buildings are owned by Councillor Eric Woodward’s Statewood Properties, with a plan to transfer them to a charitable foundation in the near future.

But the buildings have been boarded up for more than a year while awaiting redevelopment.

Woodward shut down development plans after lengthy wrangling with Township staff over what could be built on the lots.

Last August, he posted blown-up versions of letters from a public health inspector suggesting the buildings were “filthy, unsightly, and predominantly dilapidated.”

The letters were later taken down and the boards over the windows have since been covered with mural-sized historical photos.

Woodward now says the vacant buildings should be knocked down and replaced in the interim with green space and some picnic tables, as it may be some years before some of the locations are redeveloped.

The buildings have been the source of some controversy in downtown Fort Langley.

Leading up to the vote, the Fort Langley Community Association has asked for input on its website from local residents.

The demolition issue will be debated as part of the public hearing portion of the meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Township Civic Facility.

