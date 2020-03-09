Township council to debate cannabis store rules

More than a year after legalization, Langley Township could set rules

Langley Township could have up to eight retail cannabis stores, one in every major neighbourhood plus one more, under rules to be discussed at the Monday, March 9 council meeting.

The report suggest seven stores, one for each major neighbourhood of the Township, including Aldergrove, Brookswood-Fernridge, Fort Langley, Murrayville, Walnut Grove, Willougby, and Willowbrook.

An additional eighth store would be allowed in the 200th Street interchange area.

The report says that 62 per cent of respondents to Township questionnaires about cannabis stores were in favour of limiting the total number of retail outlets. Burnaby, New Westminster, the district and city of North Vancouver, and Port Moody have also imposed limits on the total number of stores.

“Consideration could be given to increasing the number of stores in the future,” the report said.

Cannabis stores would be located in commercial centres and set back 200 metres from “sensitive use” sites, such as schools, rec centres, and parks.

Before being developed, a cannabis store would require a rezoning and approval from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch (LCRB).

Either government or private stores would be allowed under the rules.

Surveys also found:

• 71% of respondents supported cannabis retail sales

• 62% preferred a limited number of stores

• 64% preferred locating a cannabis retail store in each community

• 85% preferred setbacks from schools and parks

• 61% supported a mix of both public and private retail stores

• 60% preferred the hours of 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. as set by the province

The policy will be on the agenda of Monday night’s council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

