Township church offers free dental work

More than 150 people went to the Church of the Valley's free dental services.

Victor (back) sits and waits while the dentist prepares to work on his filling. Black Press photo

Smiles were bright at the Township’s Church in the Valley on Nov. 4 and 5, thanks to free dental services offered at the church.

The church and their charity group, Acts of Kindness (AOK), offered free services such as fillings, cleanings, extractions, and exams to residents with low-incomes.

Pastor David Jamieson said more than 150 people came out to receive dental work.

“We didn’t even advertise. We let a few folks know and it went viral.”

Darrel, who is currently homeless, said he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the service he received after getting a filling.

“This is first-class. It’s really nice, we’re lucky to have people that care, so I benefit from that.”

Darrel said he doesn’t have a dentist or doctor right now.

“It’s really helpful because I needed the work done now and not let time go by. We need to have our teeth. The services like this go a long way. It’s what Canada is all about.”

A member of the church, Victor, was also getting a filling done and said the event gives people initiative to care for their teeth.

“Unfortunately, dentists are very expensive and people have issues with finances. They basically have to neglect their teeth. It’s part of your body and it’s a health issue so it’s nice to have the opportunity to have this service. It gives people a chance to feel good about themselves. Healthy teeth is very important.”

A group of approximately ten dentists, five hygienists, five dental assistants and many church volunteers made the event a success.

Jamieson said he plans on hosting another dentist service in the spring of 2019.

“We look forward to helping a large group of people just for the sake of it.”

In the meantime, he is looking for volunteer dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and dental suppliers.

If interested in volunteering, call Church in the Valley at 604-514-8335.