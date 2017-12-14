Township and Kwantlen First Nation host first Aboriginal Business Match

Organizers of the inaugural Aboriginal Business Match (ABM) Lower Mainland are calling the first business development event a big success.

Co-hosted by the Township of Langley and Kwantlen First Nation Dec. 4 to 6 at the Langley Events Centre, the event helped to connect Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal businesses, organizations and governments to support business development, training and employment.

“We are tireless in our spirit to make a better world for our future generations,” said Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel in a press release.

“This includes stimulating our business development activities. By creating joint ventures and partnerships, the economic health of our Nation thrives, which in turn, contributes back to the health of our community.”

The event also featured vendors, social networking opportunities and a panel made up of representatives from the Township, Kwantlen First Nation, and its business development arm, Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group, which has been involved with the National ABM Network since its inception.

“We enjoy some really wonderful partnerships here, and people who actively make the Township a great place to live, work, play and do business,” said Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“Members of the Kwantlen First Nation are a huge part of that and we are happy to be able to work together and present events such as this, which make a positive difference for the entire community.”

Tumia Knott, a Kwantlen First Nation councillor and president of Seyem’ Qwantlen Business Group, noted that the unique relationship between Kwantlen and the Township is beneficial both economically and culturally. This has led to joint projects such as the Lelem’ Arts and Cultural Café and the presentation of the Aboriginal Business Match, she said.