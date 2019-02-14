Townhouse rentals coming to Terrace downtown

City council heard from a few speakers on upcoming events, future constructions and the completion of a years-long history project on Feb. 11.

Summarized below are some of the key discussions:

Terrace Mutiny Book

The Heritage Park Museum presented their book, The Terrace Mutiny, to council on Feb. 13.

The publication details the longest and most significant rebellion in Canadian history, which occurred in Terrace during the Second World War in response to conscription. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers took up arms for five days in 1944 to protest the Canadian government’s decision to send them overseas.

Through oral histories from local residents, war diaries, and declassified military documents, the Terrace and District Museum Society updated Karen Kuechle’s unpublished manuscript from 1983 to 1984 that explored the story of how and why the mutiny came to be.

The society received $33,000 from the federal government to complete the project and create a website (terracemutiny.com) with more information on the book and lesson plans. The Terrace Mutiny will be provided to schools throughout CMSD82 and will be for sale at Misty River Books.

Rentals coming to downtown

A developer is one-step closer to building a four-unit, multi-family townhouse at 4702 Park Ave.

Council passed five variance permits for parcel line setback regulations to allow builder Mike Hoggs to begin construction on the 20-metre wide lot. It is zoned as R5, high-density, multi-family residential.

The building will bring four, three bedroom townhouse rental units to Park Ave.

Fire department fourth quarter report

The fire department saw a slight decrease in calls over the last quarter of 2018.

In total, the department received 259 calls, a 12 per cent decrease from the same period last year. Forty-one of those were fire-related, 171 were medical or first responder calls, 27 were auto-related, and 20 were to assist BC Ambulance Services.

The department’s 30 active members were available for 13 additional on-call hours a week over the fourth quarter, down from the 33 average hours a week logged in 2017’s fourth quarter.

Northwest Regional Airshow 2020

Snowbirds will be showing off their airborne acrobatics in Terrace for the first time in 20 years.

Organizer Steve Pereira received a letter of support from council to submit to the Snowbirds and One Canadian Air Division. The event will take place at the Northwest Regional Airport on July 29, 2020, right before Riverboat Days.

Along with the Snowbirds, performances from the Sky Hawks Parachute Demo team, the CF-18 Hornet Jet, and others are expected.

Taekwondo tournament

Council agreed to waive Sportsplex rental fees to allow Atlantis Taekwondo to host the 2019 International Taekwondo Federation (ITF) Championships on April 13.

It would cost approximately $5,000 to host the competition, an amount that instructor Cody Skog does not expect they will be able to cover with generated revenue.

To cut down on expenses, Cody Skog has asked that the $908 rental fee be waived as attendance and costs are still unknown. If the tournament makes more than expected, Skog says the money could go back into the taekwondo studio. A final decision has not been made.

Building synopsis

The city issued eight building permits valued at $752,000 this past January. This is five fewer than the 13 permits given this time last year, but $84,700 higher in value. Three commercial renovation permits and one single-residential permit was issued. These numbers are on par with the city’s 10-year average.

Sunday construction

The city agreed to waive their noise control bylaw to allow for Sunday construction for the modular housing project on Olson Ave.

This was included in the original agreement but became void after construction delays pushed back the project’s original Dec. 31 opening date.

The modular units were delivered to the site on Feb. 6, with all units expected to be in place by Feb. 15. The noise bylaw will be waived until March 1.

