Townhouse fire reported in Surrey

Incident occurred near 164 Street and Fraser Highway

Surrey firefighters are reportedly attending to a structure fire near 164 Street and Fraser Highway.

Several residents posted on social media Sunday of smoke coming from a townhouse complex near the intersection at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Peace Arch News has reached out to the Surrey Fire Service for comment.

“Townhouse fire in my neighbourhood,” Dean McGee posted on Twitter, along with a photo showing firefighters dosing a townhouse with water. “It just got smokier when the water hit the fire.”

More to come…

