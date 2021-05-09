Townhouse fire in Sardis knocked down by Chilliwack firefighters

Chilliwack Fire Department responded to a townhouse on fire on May 9, 2020, in the 6400-block of Vedder Road. (Progress file)

Vedder Road closed while crews work on Mother's Day house fire

There are multiple reports that a townhouse is on fire in Sardis.

The fire reportedly began in a hedge and moved to the building. It is not clear if anyone is in the home. The address is in the 6400-block of Vedder Road, at the corner of South Sumas.

The call came in at about 4:40 p.m.

Vedder is now closed to traffic in both directions. The fire was knocked down by 4:50 p.m., and crews were inside the unit. The fire had gone into the attic space.

