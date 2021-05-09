Townhouse fire in Sardis knocked down by Chilliwack firefighters

There are multiple reports that a townhouse is on fire in Sardis.
The fire reportedly began in a hedge and moved to the building. It is not clear if anyone is in the home. The address is in the 6400-block of Vedder Road, at the corner of South Sumas.
The call came in at about 4:40 p.m.
Vedder is now closed to traffic in both directions. The fire was knocked down by 4:50 p.m., and crews were inside the unit. The fire had gone into the attic space.
