Townhouse development on Ninth Street gets nod from Nanaimo city council

Artist’s rendering of a townhouse development approved for the south end of Ninth Street. (Straight Street Design image)

A development permit for a 47-unit townhouse project has been given the green light by Nanaimo city council.

Approval for the Westprop Developments Ltd. project was given at last Monday’s council meeting.

The development application proposes construction of 14 three-storey townhouses that will create 47 two-bedroom units, according to city staff report documents, that will be clustered on the eastern side of the 8,950-square-metre, triangle-shaped piece of land located between Ninth Street and the Nanaimo Parkway. The complex will include one duplex, seven triplexes and six fourplexes.

Nineteen of the 47 units will face Ninth Street and have separate pedestrian walkways to the street. Units facing Ninth Street will have front lawns to maintain the characteristic of a residential street and landscaping plans call for trees along Ninth Street and in the drive access through the development, a native plant rain garden surrounding a wetland detention pond and other landscape features. The developer will also complete a trail to the Parkway Trail through Lotus Pinnatus Park.

Variances were requested to increase the maximum permitted building height to 11.07 metres from 9 metres and to raise the maximum perimeter wall height to 8.2 metres from 7.3 metres. The variances were supported by city staff.

A development permit for the property had been previously approved in 2018, but expired.

The motion to approve the application was carried with only Coun. Tyler Brown opposed.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin