Town presents third quarter bylaw statistics

At last Tuesday’s Town Council meeting, the Town presented their bylaw statistics for the third quarter.

The presentation indicated that for Q3, over $350 in fines were handed out, that there were 40 traffic/parking related complaints, six of which resulted in tickets, and eight property maintenance complaints.

In order to avoid receiving a ticket or a bylaw complaint, Viv Thoss, the Manager of Legislative Services, recommends staying informed on up-to-date bylaws.

“We encourage residents to learn about our bylaws and ask questions!” said Thoss in an email. “You can consult us anytime. We are here to work with residents to make our community a better and safe place to live and play.”

The stats from the third quarter were completed prior to the arrival of Nadine Ebner, the new bylaw officer.

According to Thoss, the Town doesn’t expect the stats to change much with her arrival. Normally fluctuations in the statistics are due to outside factors, such as the time of year.

“Prior to the arrival of the new bylaw enforcement officer, our relief bylaw enforcement officer did an amazing job,” said Thoss. “The new bylaw enforcement officer will continue to educate residents and issue tickets as necessary.”

In the next quarter, the town plans to crack down on certain infractions. Mainly, this will include street parking, which can interfere with snow removal. The Town will also continue to work on updating policies and procedures to reflect the needs of Golden and it’s residents.

“We will continue to work with various community service agencies, government bodies and the RCMP to provide the best possible bylaw enforcement service to the community,” said Thoss. “We want to encourage fairness and inspire public confidence in bylaw enforcement.”

One of the major successes from the last quarter for the Town was their communication and public engagement. The Town managed to reach over 2,000 people through Facebook and Instagram, which are tools that help them educate Golden’s residents on different initiatives.

Online, the Town received plenty of positive reactions and clicks for further information, which demonstrates that people are engaging with their online content.

“This quarter, we really focused on communication, public education and community engagement,” said Thoss. “The positive ticketing program was a big success.”

Other bylaw complaints show that waste management, building regulations, and animal control continue to be important issues in Golden. It’s important to remember to properly license your pets and dispose of waste in the recommended fashion.