Town Pantry gets a makeover

The Town Pantry in Burns Lake was closed last week for construction. According to a worker on site, it was a small job to improve the aesthetic of the interior and parts of the exterior. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

  • Sep. 22, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

