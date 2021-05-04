Town of Sidney warns of phone scam mimicking municipal phone number, message

Municipality urges residents to call police if they receive scam call

The Town of Sidney is warning the public about a scam that sees phone fraudsters mimick a municipal phone number and an automated message about unpaid phone bills. (Black Press Media File)

The Town of Sidney is warning the public of a scam that sees fraudsters mimic a municipal phone number and an automated message about unpaid phone bills.

The municipality said in a tweet that it does not make these types of calls. “Please report all scam calls to (Sidney/North Saanich RCMP)’s non-emergency line” at 250-656-3931.

Scam Alert! We were told of a scam call mimicking a Town of Sidney phone# & an automated message re: unpaid bills. We do not make these types of calls. If you're suspicious of a call, hang up. Please report all scam calls to the Sidney/NS RCMP’s non-emergency line: 250-656-3931. pic.twitter.com/ZNLm1vkJJC — Town of Sidney (@townofsidneybc) May 4, 2021

