Town of Qualicum Beach sells pair of properties for a combined $1.086M

The Town of Qualicum Beach has sold two properties (at 189 Sunningdale Rd. and 504 Juniper Rd) for nearly $1.09M.

The land sales are a continuation of the 2018 council resolution to replenish reserve funds, used to purchase the former St. Andrews Waterfront Park (located at Buller Road and Highway 19A) for $3.4 million, from the estate of Elizabeth Little.

“In 2018, town council made a commitment that the purchase of the former St. Andrews Waterfront Park would be paid for by selling underutilized town-owned lands, to minimize impact on the town’s taxpayers,” said Mayor Brian Wiese. “We are making tremendous progress toward that goal.”

The town will receive $745,000 for 189 Sunningdale Rd., a scenic 962 square-metre residential lot, sold to the highest bidder, 1100916 BC Ltd. The land was rezoned by council for the purpose of residential development in 2020, and the new owners have the option of subdividing and building two dwellings, or coming forward with a zoning amendment and building a multi-family dwelling.

The parcel of land at 504 Juniper Dr. was sold for $341,000, to Harbour Mill Holdings Inc. The 590 square-metre parcel is zoned Residential 1 (R1), and allows for a single-family dwelling.

When council initiated the purchase of the former St. Andrews Waterfront Park, the town dipped into its financial reserves. At that time, a number of town-owned lands of lesser community significance were identified to finance the major investment. The 504 Juniper Dr. and 655 Dogwood Rd properties were both identified for a land sale in 2018.

Recently, council decided the land at 655 Dogwood, located adjacent to 504 Juniper, within Qualicum Woods, will be retained by the town for use as a tree buffer and natural area.

— NEWS Staff

