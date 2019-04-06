Town of Qualicum Beach receives Village Way land from province

The 725 square metres of land is at the intersection of Village Way West and Railway Street

Land transferred to the Town of Qualicum Beach is outlined in a solid line above. The dotted line indicates the consolidated area that is currently not utilized. The community garden is immediately to the west outside of the dotted area. - Town of Qualicum Beach photo

The Town of Qualicum Beach has recently received ownership of approximately 725 square metres of land at the intersection of Village Way West and Railway Street.

On March 7, 2019, the Province of B.C. transferred the land to the town as undeveloped road right of way at no cost. The town has been pursuing this transfer for many years and it will allow the town to consolidate ownership of land in this area.

The completed Village Way land consolidation is more than 5,000 square metres (almost 1.25 acres) and opens up new opportunities for the community.

The town will be engaging with the public to determine the future of this land in the upcoming year.

— Submitted by the Town of Qualicum Beach