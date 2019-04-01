Town of Qualicum Beach holds information meetings on airport land use

The public is invited to join the discussion tonight (April 1) at 6 p.m. at Civic Centre

Potential uses for south airport lands include, affordable housing, forest, light industrial and hangars. - Town of Qualicum Beach

The Town of Qualicum Beach is developing a land-use plan and economic strategy for the Qualicum Beach Airport and the public are invited to join the discussion tonight at 6 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

This Airport is owned by the town, and there are more than 100 acres of land that may be available for some kind of development.

The land under review includes the south airport lands, a parcel of town-owned land at Bennet Road and Rupert Road and a thin parcel of land at the end of Ravensbourne Lane.

According to a report by the Town of Qualicum Beach, potential uses for these lands include, affordable housing, forest, park space, light industrial, airport parking and commercial uses.

A public information meeting was held at 10 a.m. this morning which saw close to 130 people in attendance. There was a 20-minute presentation followed by a question and answer period.

“A large number of the (public’s) comments focused on concerns over noise, with helicopters and training being brought up numerous times,” Luke Sales, Town of Qualicum Beach director of planning said in an email. “There were also a few speakers noting the importance of the airport for fire fighting, medivac and search and rescue.”

The second meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. with a presentation to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Airport Plan overview can be viewed on the town’s website.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter