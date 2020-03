The notice is in effect April 1 until further notice

The Town of Osoyoos has issued a boil water notice for domestic water customers in rural water systems eight and nine.

Effective April 1, the notice will be in place until further notice.

To determine what system you’re on, refer to the first three digits of the account number on your rural water bill or click System 8 or System 9.

For more details click here.

Keremeos Review