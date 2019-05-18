Town of Oliver wants feedback on short-term vacation rentals

A online survey has been launched for the Town of Oliver

Services like AirBNB, VRBO and others have the short-term vacation rental industry booming. File photo

The Town of Oliver is looking for feedback from residents on short-term vacation rentals being allowed to operate in residential neighbourhoods.

“Each community has unique needs and wants regarding short-term vacation rentals, determining the best approach for Oliver will be determined through the results of the online survey,” said Mayor Martin Johansen, in a news release. “Achieving a balanced approach begins with us hearing from citizens and getting a broad sense of where the community sits on this topic.”

READ MORE: Penticton expects short-term rentals to continue to grow

The short survey, with some background information and items to consider prior to completion, is available until May 31 by clicking here.

A question and answer session with Oliver town staff is scheduled in council chambers, June 4, 3 to 5 p.m.

