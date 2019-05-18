Town of Oliver wants feedback on short-term vacation rentals

The Town of Oliver is looking for feedback from residents on short-term vacation rentals being allowed to operate in residential neighbourhoods.
“Each community has unique needs and wants regarding short-term vacation rentals, determining the best approach for Oliver will be determined through the results of the online survey,” said Mayor Martin Johansen, in a news release. “Achieving a balanced approach begins with us hearing from citizens and getting a broad sense of where the community sits on this topic.”
The short survey, with some background information and items to consider prior to completion, is available until May 31 by clicking here.
A question and answer session with Oliver town staff is scheduled in council chambers, June 4, 3 to 5 p.m.
