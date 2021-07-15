Town of Oliver implements stricter water restrictions

Residents are asked to restrict their irrigating to two days a week

Oliver goes into Stage 2 water restrictions asking farmers to reduce watering where they can and for residents to use irrigation only twice a week. (File photo)

Stage 2 Water Use Restrictions are now in effect for the town of Oliver’s water system customers. This includes properties within town and portions of RDOS Electoral Area C.

The new water restrictions took effect on July 15, 2021.

Residents are asked to restrict their irrigating to two days a week using even and odd house numbering as a guideline. This applies to all in-town and rural water customers that use domestic groundwater and surface (canal) water for irrigation.

By being water-wise now and making small adjustments we can help safeguard that we will have enough water for our summer water needs, said the town of Oliver in a press release.

Odd-numbered houses are allowed to water on Wednesday and Saturday and even-numbered houses on Tuesday and Friday.

At this time agricultural customers (farm status) may continue to water to maintain the health of their crops but are being asked to voluntarily reduce consumption by an additional 20 per cent (total 30 per cent), by monitoring for leaks and reducing watering during the heat of the day if possible.

Residents are encouraged to adjust their residential underground irrigation systems to water lawns, trees and shrubs between midnight and 7 a.m. on their watering day.

Extra hand watering is permitted for personal gardens, trees and shrubs. The Town is stepping up education to ensure there is no confusion about when watering can occur. Public Works Crews and Bylaw Enforcement are visiting properties that may be in violation of the water restrictions. Non-compliant properties can be fined $275.

South Okanagan had the driest spring on record. The town of Oliver only received 2.5 millimetres of rain in May compared to the average of 34.7 mm over the past 30 years in that month.

READ MORE: Water worries after dry, hot spring and start of summer

