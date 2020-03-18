Town of Ladysmith staff observe precautionary two-week isolation

Town of Ladysmith staff are taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Submitted photo)

Town of Ladysmith will be maintaining all essential services to the community while staff follow a precautionary two week self-isolation effective Thursday, March 19.

The essential services that will be maintained during this time through to April 2 are emergency response operations, water, sewer, garbage and recycling collection, emergency road work, and communications.

The Town is taking these necessary and important measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The decision about this organization-wide self-isolation is based on concern for our employees and our community and is not due to any specific cases of COVID-19.

All Town facilities and administrative offices are closed and programming cancelled.

During this two week period, some of staff will be able to work remotely from home.

The Town will provide more details on their website in the coming days. Residents can email the Town at info@ladysmith.ca with their inquiries.

Garbage collection will continue to be carried out by Town contractor, Waste Connections. Please refer to their website for all information concerning future impacts or delays to collection schedules: https://www.wasteconnectionscanada.com/

The CVRD recycling centres, including Peerless Road, continue to operate with minor modifications to protect the public and staff. The Town will keep residents updated on any changes and please refer to the CVRD’s website for the latest on any changes: https://www.cvrd.bc.ca/

To report a water, sewer or road emergency, residents should phone the Town’s Infrastructure Services Department at 250-245-6445.

Also as part of these precautionary measures, all Town-run public washrooms throughout the community will be closed until further notice.

The Town continues to work in consultation with its CVRD member municipalities and follow the recommendations of the Provincial Health Officer and health authorities with respect to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Residents can visit the Town’s dedicated COVID-19 page on our website for useful information and links to trusted sources of information: https://www.ladysmith.ca/public-safety/public-health/co-vid-19-information

For the latest news and updates visit the Town’s website at www.ladysmith.ca, as well as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Ladysmith Chronicle