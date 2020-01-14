Town of Ladysmith snow removal crews prepared to respond to overnight snowfall

10 to 15 centimetres of snow are expected for Ladysmith overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning

Town of Ladysmith crews are prepared to respond and keep main roads passable as a significant winter storm event that is forecast to drop 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in our area makes its way over Vancouver Island.

Tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting is cancelled due to the weather and rescheduled to January 28, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

Town crews have continued throughout the day on Tuesday to clear snow and apply a salt/sand mixture to roads to keep our streets safe for motorists.

The municipality has three ploughs that are used throughout the winter for snow clearing and applying salt/sand mix for better traction on roads.

When it starts to snow, the number one priority is to clean all main roads, emergency routes and the hills in Town.

The Town will notify residents on their website and social media of any road closures, such as Symonds Street, due to slippery and unsafe conditions.

They anticipate that the snow in the forecast for overnight Tuesdays into Wednesday morning will require crews to do some heavy lifting. Staff is scheduled to respond and will continue clearing roads throughout the night, as required.

When possible, residents are asked not to park on the roads to allow room for ploughs.

When the snow stops it takes roughly 48 hours to clean all 60 km of roads in Ladysmith. If it starts snowing again during that time, the Town will return to first priority roads.

You can do your part after a snowstorm by clearing the sidewalks that border onto your property. Shoveling these walkways is a requirement for all homeowners, commercial property owners or the tenants and must be done by 10 a.m. the morning following a snowfall.

Residents can visit the Public Works Yard at 330 6th Avenue for a complimentary salt/sand mixture to keep sidewalks safe. The bin is located at the front gate.

Watch the Town’s website and social media on Wednesday morning for any changes to the garbage collection schedule.

For more updates on the Town of Ladysmith visit our website www.ladysmith.ca. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.