Town of Ladysmith names health care workers Citizens of the Year

Dedication to community through the pandemic honoured at Ladysmith Days Kinsmen Parade

Faye Hjort, Kristen Minkle and Mary Bradshaw accepted the Citizen of the Year Award on behalf of Ladysmith’s health care workers and the Vancouver Island Health Authority. (Cole Schisler/Black Press)

The Town of Ladysmith named health care workers and Island Health as 2021 Citizens of the Year.

The honour was announced at the Ladysmith Days Kinsmen Parade on Aug. 1.

“It’s an honour to have our health care workers of Ladysmith be recognized,” said Faye Hjort, team lead at the Ladysmith Health Centre.

Health care workers were chosen as Citizens of the Year for their dedicated service to the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Without health care workers and immunization levels from Canada’s vaccine rollout, it’s unlikely events like Ladysmith Days would have occurred.

“This is really what we’ve been working for. Seeing things return to normal and seeing people out and able to celebrate,” Hjort said.

When asked what message they’d like to share with the public after being named Citizens of the Year, Mary Bradshaw who works as an immunizer in Parksville-Qualicum had one clear message:

“Get vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry among 16 people appointed to receive province’s Order of B.C. https://t.co/WZ6r1wkzjk — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) August 2, 2021

editor@ladysmithchronicle.com

Nanaimo News Bulletin