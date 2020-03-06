Town of Golden passes 2020 budget and five year financial plan

Town council passed the 2020 budget and five year financial plan at the town council meeting held on Tuesday, March 3. (Claire Palmer- Star Photo)

The overall budget in Golden will increase by 3.5 per cent after council unanimously passed its 2020 budget on March 3.

This is down from last year’s one time increase of 6.75 per cent and is less than their typical five per cent adjustment.

The town will be working on a tax rate bylaw next week, which will be set prior to March 15. The tax rate bylaw will dictate how much property tax residents will pay based on the assessed value of their homes.

This tax revenue will help boost reserves to provide funding for the renewal of town assets and maintaining levels of service for residents.

“Every time you use a recreation facility, drive a local street, have your garbage picked up, or flush your toilet, you are using a Town of Golden service,” said Mayor Ron Oszust.

“The approved budget makes sure we can maintain those services, while also keeping up with inflation and planning for the future.”

According to the budget, the town has several projects planned for the upcoming year, including improvements and updates, to the town’s legislative services, operations, development services, recreation services, fire department and communications.

“We have both exciting and challenging times ahead,” said chief administrative officer Jon Wilsgard.

“Before us is phase two of the dike project; a potential ask to the public for permission to borrow funds for necessary infrastructure improvements in the downtown; completing the Alexander Drive neighbourhood sidewalk renewal and removal project; and continuing investments in beautifying our community.”

Among the projects included in this year’s budget is the Kicking Horse River Dike Improvement Project. A majority of the project will be completed this year, including the construction of the flood wall and the start of the beautification work.

The Alex Drive Neighbourhood Sidewalk Project will also be completed this year and operations will purchase a new replacement grader in 2020.

The town will also be updating its flood maps that were originally developed in the 1970s. The updated maps will be used to update the town’s floodplain bylaw.

The town also intends to buy a new firetruck in 2021.

For more information and details on the 2020 Budget and 2020-2024 Financial Plan, visit golden.ca/budget.

