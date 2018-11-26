Town of Creston establishes Fire Hall Technical Building Advisory Committee

TOC is seeking individuals with technical building experience in design development, tendering and construction to provide input and oversight on the new Fire Hall.

Plans for a new Fire Hall for the Town of Creston are officially underway with the recruitment of community volunteers for the Fire Hall Technical Building Advisory Committee (TBAC). The Town is seeking individuals with technical building experience in design development, tendering and construction to provide input and oversight on the new Fire Hall that will meet our current and future needs.

“We are extremely pleased that the borrowing referendum for a new Fire Hall has been approved and we have received the permission of our community to build a much-needed Fire Hall,” said Mayor Ron Toyota. “Now we can move forward with building a new Fire Hall that will ensure the safety of our residents and firefighters now, and for years to come.”

In addition, at its meeting on November 6, Council formally adopted the recommendations of the previous Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee (ASC), with respect to size and location as well as guiding principles. Specifically, that the new Fire Hall would be located at the preferred Cook Street site and be approximately 14,000 square feet based upon the committee’s spatial review.

“The decision by our new Council to move forward with the size and site provides certainty for our community. It has been well-researched and documented and we are keen to move forward,” said Mayor Toyota. “This sets the direction for our new committee so we can get started on the business of building a new Fire Hall that meets legislative requirements, health and safety regulations and other necessary criteria at the best possible price.”

Similar to the previous Community Fire Hall Advisory Select Committee (ASC), the TBAC represents an important community and technical perspective and will be a key conduit for public information as the project proceeds.

“We are grateful to the ASC members that volunteered their time to attend multiple meetings, review technical reports and make recommendations to Council for consideration,” added Mayor Toyota. “We are also very appreciative of the key role that they played in assisting the Town with public engagement by taking part in the open houses and talking to fellow members of our community at Farmer’s markets and the Fall Fair about the process.”

The TBAC will consist of approximately seven community members that includes three members of the previous ASC and four new positions, as well as two Town Councillors, two Regional District Directors or designates and a member of the Creston Fire Rescue Service. The committee will also be supported by staff and technical experts as required. Members will be chosen based on criteria outlined in the Terms of Reference. Recommendations for membership will be submitted to the Mayor and Council for consideration and approval in early January. A full-day orientation workshop for the new committee is also planned for January 2019.

Interested individuals can review the Terms of Reference and fill out an application form, available on the Town’s website at creston.ca or in person at the Town Hall at 238 10th Avenue North. If you’d like to receive one by mail, simply call 250-428-2214. Applications will be accepted until Dec. 14, 2018.