Town of Creston declares candidates for fall byelection

The Town of Creston has declared the candidates for the byelection to replace two councillor positions this fall.

Earlier this year, both Karen Unruh and Ellen Tzakis resigned from their positions on council.

On Aug. 13, Chief Election Officer Kirsten Dunbar announced the five candidates, including Keith Baldwin, Norm Eisler, Keith Goforth, Bill Hutchinson, and Nora Maddocks.

General voting day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Avenue.

Advance Voting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. also at the Upper Rotacrest Hall.

There will also be special voting opportunities arranged for residents, patients, and employees of Swan Valley Lodge, Crestview Village, and Creston Valley Hospital.

Curbside voting will be made available upon request for those with physical disabilities or impaired mobility outside of the voting station.

Residents should ensure they are eligible to vote and are registered. New voter registration will be accepted on advance and general voting days. To register, you must be over the age of 18, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months prior to voting day, and a resident or registered owner of property within the Town of Creston for at least 30 days prior to voting day. Two pieces of identification will be required.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information, please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North.

All legislated notices containing important dates and announcements respecting the byelection will be advertised in the Creston Valley Advance as well as posted on the Town of Creston’s website at creston.ca.

