Town of Creston byelection to be held this fall

To replace two councillor positions, the Town of Creston has officially announced a byelection for this fall.

Earlier this spring, both Karen Unruh and Ellen Tzakis resigned from their positions on council.

On June 30, the town has appointed Kirsten Dunbar as the chief election officer, as well as Marsha Neufeld and Donna Cassel as deputy election officers to lead the byelection.

Qualified candidates interested in putting their name forward for office must submit their required nomination package during the Candidate Nomination Period, between August 3 at 9 a.m. and August 13 at 4 p.m. Once the period ends, the public declaration of candidates will take place on August 13.

General voting day will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Ave.

Advance Voting will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1 and Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. also at the Upper Rotacrest Hall.

There will also be special voting opportunities arranged for residents, patients, and employees of Swan Valley Lodge, Crestview Village, and Creston Valley Hospital.

Residents who are interested in voting in the byelection should ensure they are eligible to vote and are registered. The Town of Creston will be using the Provincial Voters list as the register of resident electors.

Advance elector registration will be accepted until July 27. New elector registration will also be accepted on advance and general voting days.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote as a resident or non-resident property elector, or for further information please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North.

All legislated notices containing important dates and announcements respecting the byelection will be advertised in the Creston Valley Advance as well as posted on the Town of Creston’s website at creston.ca.

