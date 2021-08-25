Town of Creston Byelection: Meet Candidate Keith Baldwin

There are five candidates running for the two open councillor positions

Keith Baldwin decided to run for council after long admiring the reputation of Mayor Ron Toyota and his council.

“I anticipated that I could be a valuable member of his team,” said Baldwin.

“I have met with Mayor Toyota in the past and am a strong supporter of his intelligence, courage, dedication, kindness, and positive accomplishments on behalf of the community.”

Baldwin relocated to Creston last summer after researching the perfect retirement destination.

“Living in the valley is simply magical, and the variety of natural vistas seals the deal every time,” said Baldwin.

He is a keen recreational cyclist and kayaker and spends much of his free time walking his two small dogs.

Recently, he celebrated his 40th anniversary with his wife. Their son lives in Airdrie, Alta.

Since 1981, Baldwin worked for the provincial government in administration and project coordination. He has 25 years of experience in Ministry of Tourism agencies, including the Royal BC Museum, Tourism BC, and Destination BC.

He said his administrative planning, reporting, and analysis experience would be an asset to the current council team and the community as a whole.

When asked which current issues are his highest priorities, he emphasized succession planning to ensure a stable municipal government in the coming years through the mayoral election slated for October 2022.

“I plan to work very hard to research and understand the various issues currently in play,” said Baldwin.

He also believes it would be beneficial to invest in the beautification of the town, upgraded recreational pathways, and enhanced visitor signage.

“I think it would be cost-effective in order to attract visitors and support local businesses while creating long-term civic pride and optimism,” Baldwin said.

In addition, he would like to encourage co-operation with the Regional District of Central Kootenay for improved access to recreational resources, such as the Kootenay and Goat Rivers.

“It would provide a more dynamic level of recreational attractions in the valley and support planning for effective growth management,” he said.

When it comes to connecting with residents, Baldwin said that his focus will be on direct and transparent communication as part of the council body and through monitoring concerns and suggestions on Let’s Talk Creston.

“Residents should vote for me because I am impartial, fair, calm, analytical, and I’ve taken the time to research the community,” he said.

“I have a vision to help support Creston in becoming a desirable live-work-play community in the future.”

To ask Baldwin a question, send him an email at keithbaldwin@gmail.com.

Baldwin will be running against candidates Norm Eisler, Keith Goforth, Bill Hutchinson, and Nora Maddocks. There are two open councillor positions to be filled.

General voting day will take place on Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Upper Rotacrest Hall, located at 239 19 Avenue.

To find out if you are currently registered and eligible to vote, or for further information, please email elections@creston.ca, phone 250-428-2214, visit creston.ca, or visit Town Hall at 238 10 Ave North.

READ MORE: Town of Creston declares candidates for fall byelection

CHECK OUT THE OTHER CANDIDATES:

Norm Eisler

Keith Goforth

Bill Hutchinson

Nora Maddocks

Creston Valley Advance