Town of Comox seeks new administrative officer

The Town of Comox is seeking a new chief administrative officer.

Monday afternoon, council for the town announced Richard Kanigan is no longer working for the municipality.

In a press release, it was noted the town has decided to embark on a new direction for management of its organization.

Kanigan joined the Town of Comox in June 1996 as deputy clerk. He was appointed as CAO in March 2003.

“Richard always made himself available to mayor and council and provided professional advice and perspective when asked of him,” stated Mayor Russ Arnott.

“His experience, knowledge and professional approach was always appreciated and on behalf of council, I would like to wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

In the release, Kanigan said he is thankful to have had the good fortune of working with fantastic members of council, both past and present.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation for being given the opportunity to work with such a talented and dedicated team of individuals over the past 23 years.”

The Town will appoint an interim CAO – who will be announced within the week – while they begin their search to permanently fill the position.