Town of Comox hires new CAO

The Town of Comox has a new chief administrative officer.

Jordan Wall has been appointed as the new CAO for the town. Wall, who brings a wealth of attributes to the leadership role, will take over the role by May 11.

Wall hails from the district of Tumbler Ridge and has served as their chief administrative officer since 2016. His knowledge is wide-ranging and includes relevant hands-on experience in administration, management and economic development.

He is known for building and sustaining strong relationships with the community.

“After a lengthy search and robust competition, we are pleased to welcome Jordan Wall to the Town of Comox team,” said Mayor Russ Arnott. “Council and are I are very pleased with the experience and skills Mr. Wall brings to the position, and we look forward to working with him to realize the strategic direction and vision we share for our community.”

Comox council welcomes Wall and his young family to the community and looks forward to working with him to fulfill the responsibilities of guiding the municipality in the years ahead.

– Town of Comox

Comox Valley Record