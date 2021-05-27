Town launches survey asking residents to envision Ladysmith in 2049

The Town of Ladysmith has launched a survey to ask residents about their vision for Ladysmith in 2049. (Town of Ladysmith photo)

The Town of Ladysmith is asking residents what they want Ladysmith to look like in 2049.

The new online survey is part of the Town’s ongoing OCP review process. The OCP determines the type and location of homes, businesses and offices, industry, institutions, recreation, agriculture, parks, and public utilities and facilities.

In a press release, the Town said that the theme of “Ladysmith Unparalleled 2049” was chosen to celebrate Ladysmith’s exceptional community spirit and commitment to climate action before the year 2050 (a target date set by the Federal Government and others for achieving net-zero emissions). It’s also a nod to Ladysmith’s geographical location on the 49th parallel.

“The review of Ladysmith’s OCP is an opportunity for comprehensive and adaptable community engagement on the future of Ladysmith,” Mayor Aaron Stone said. “Building this shared vision for Ladysmith takes all of us talking about the issues, big and small, together. We’re also excited to welcome Stz’uminus participation during this process in the spirit of reconciliation and partnership. We will build a better community for our shared future by working collaboratively together.”

Input provided through the survey will help shape the OCP. Respondents will be asked about areas where they feel connected, rank the priorities that matter to them, and share their vision for Ladysmith over the next 10 to 20 years.

Hard copies are also available for pick up and drop off at City Hall, Development Services and the Frank Jameson Community Centre.

The OCP process will continue for the next several months, culminating in a new OCP in 2022.

The Town says there will be opportunities to participate at every step of the process, with activities ranging from more online surveys and virtual discussions, to interactive walking tours and in-person design workshops once it is safe to meet in person.